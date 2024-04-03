Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 354.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.07. 527,932 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

