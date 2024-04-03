Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.84. The stock had a trading volume of 501,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

