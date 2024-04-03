Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $522.47. 62,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,254. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $368.39 and a twelve month high of $536.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $515.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

