Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,140 Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,215,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In other news, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 394,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,194,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,874.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold Rogers sold 139,080 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 394,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock worth $633,443,979 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

