Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.09. The company had a trading volume of 70,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,452. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.99. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

