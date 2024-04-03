Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,001. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2043 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

