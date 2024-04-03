Howland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 111,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.03. The company had a trading volume of 103,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,304. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

