Howland Capital Management LLC Takes $211,000 Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,454,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.46. 293,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,513,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.94. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

