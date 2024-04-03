Howland Capital Management LLC Takes $766,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.59. 45,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.99. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

