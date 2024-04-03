HSBC Trims EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price to $345.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at HSBC from $350.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

EPAM has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

EPAM opened at $271.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.50. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

