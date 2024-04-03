Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $400.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hubbell traded as high as $422.93 and last traded at $422.53, with a volume of 41450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $415.54.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after acquiring an additional 918,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,457,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,881,000 after acquiring an additional 89,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,529,000 after acquiring an additional 148,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,563,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,752 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

