HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,269,500 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the February 29th total of 5,586,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,833,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HUMBL Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HMBL opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. HUMBL has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
About HUMBL
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HUMBL
- Stock Average Calculator
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.