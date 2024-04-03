Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Huntsman Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Huntsman during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUN opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.68%.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.