Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.55.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUN
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman
Huntsman Stock Performance
NYSE HUN opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.68%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
