Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $3.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of HUT opened at $9.38 on Monday. Hut 8 has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $416.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 327.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,856,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,697,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,429,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 2,375.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 964,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

