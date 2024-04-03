Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Short Interest Up 5.8% in March

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMCW opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

Featured Stories

