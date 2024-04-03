IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Hits New 1-Year High at $128.24

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $128.24 and last traded at $128.19, with a volume of 40885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.30.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,200 shares of IES stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $703,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,520,533 shares in the company, valued at $988,000,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,420,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,503,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,337,682.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $703,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,520,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000,910.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,494 shares of company stock worth $11,986,437 in the last three months. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IESC. FMR LLC raised its stake in IES by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after purchasing an additional 121,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IES by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

