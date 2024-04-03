Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.29

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$94.29 and last traded at C$94.07, with a volume of 113808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$93.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.77.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.37. The company has a market cap of C$51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 8.2192982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.