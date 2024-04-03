Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 2,086 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,525,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $158.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.