Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Copart were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Copart during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

