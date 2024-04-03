Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 393.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 121.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,118,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,115 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 320.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.04. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $26.47.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $322.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

