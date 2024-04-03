Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Fortinet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 193,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 15,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

