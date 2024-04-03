Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $369,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

