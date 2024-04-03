Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Sysco were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.56. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.