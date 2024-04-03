Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 654.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 454,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,360,000 after purchasing an additional 394,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 57,156 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth $8,792,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IDU stock opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.