Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 7,724 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 371.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Down 1.0 %

SLB stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Get Our Latest Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.