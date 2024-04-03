Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 799 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $282,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $102.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

