Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 184.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.7 %

NET stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $5,505,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,351,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,034,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total transaction of $5,505,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares in the company, valued at $40,351,461.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,054,762 shares of company stock valued at $99,368,454. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

