Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 505 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.56.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $260.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.58 and its 200 day moving average is $231.16.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

