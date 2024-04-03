Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Shares Up 22.4%

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.46. 178,277 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 542% from the average session volume of 27,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.01.

Indigo Books & Music Trading Up 22.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$68.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$370.65 million for the quarter. Indigo Books & Music had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products, as well as kid's books, outdoor, beauty, and paper products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.