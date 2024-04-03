InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Trading Up 4.3%

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 2,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 22,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INNV

InnovAge Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in InnovAge by 690.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 22,674 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in InnovAge by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 285,536 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in InnovAge by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InnovAge

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.