Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Up 10.8% in March

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the February 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

INO opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 208,609 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

