Insider Buying: Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH) Insider Acquires 324 Shares of Stock

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) insider Randeep Singh Grewal bought 324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £498.96 ($626.36).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

BBH opened at GBX 149.58 ($1.88) on Wednesday. Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.40 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.80 ($2.01). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 150.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 141.81. The stock has a market cap of £817.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.25.

Get Bellevue Healthcare Trust alerts:

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,750.00%.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.