Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys 185,987 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 185,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $1,499,055.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,857,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 152,676 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $1,218,354.48.

On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $797,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 241,858 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,896,166.72.

On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88.

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $481,224.78.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,219,593.46.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $1,433,884.98.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

