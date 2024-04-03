Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Buys 185,987 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 185,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $1,499,055.22. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,857,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 152,676 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $1,218,354.48.
  • On Friday, March 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $797,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 241,858 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $1,896,166.72.
  • On Thursday, March 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,047 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $137,057.88.
  • On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 60,078 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $481,224.78.
  • On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 273,686 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,219,593.46.
  • On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 178,566 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.03 per share, with a total value of $1,433,884.98.
  • On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,252 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $444,953.32.
  • On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 486,478 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $3,925,877.46.
  • On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 432,560 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,968.80.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.37.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 787,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

