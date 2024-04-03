Insider Selling: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) CEO Sells 73,380 Shares of Stock

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher U. Missling sold 73,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $374,971.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,250,210 shares in the company, valued at $6,388,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anavex Life Sciences Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.56. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

