Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Landsittel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Landsittel sold 13,734 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $1,205,570.52.

On Thursday, March 7th, Michael Landsittel sold 5,003 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $453,722.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 670,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,696,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,967,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,670,000 after buying an additional 37,716 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

