Insider Selling: COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Major Shareholder Sells $222,737.50 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total transaction of $222,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,036,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,912,732.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, February 26th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 17,765 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $185,644.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 11,862 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $119,331.72.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 19,853 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $210,243.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.48.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

