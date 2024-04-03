Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Major Shareholder Sells 49,200 Shares of Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 49,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $51,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,972,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,811,231.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hendricks Factual Media Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 139,176 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $143,351.28.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 28,006 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $28,006.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $100,394.00.

NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 161,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,439. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. CuriosityStream Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.75%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 960.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 70.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

