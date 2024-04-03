Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Sells $688,426.95 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.1 %

EW stock opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $658,390,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Read Our Latest Report on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.