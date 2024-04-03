Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $336,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after acquiring an additional 260,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.71 on Wednesday, hitting $524.38. 16,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,067. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.88 and its 200 day moving average is $503.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

