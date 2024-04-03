Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Grows Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,412,000 after acquiring an additional 245,944 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 171,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 18,622 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $5,501,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Community Banks by 21.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,913,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,633,000 after acquiring an additional 337,102 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $24.88. 28,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,344. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. TheStreet downgraded United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

