Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 24,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 787.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 81,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 72,741 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 71,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

BMY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. The stock had a trading volume of 998,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,402,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $106.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.