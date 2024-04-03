Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $506,000 Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after buying an additional 566,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. 468,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,746,134. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $82.13.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

