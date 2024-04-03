Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of USFD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,899. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $45.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $2,626,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

