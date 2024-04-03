Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 1,181 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $46.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.24.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

