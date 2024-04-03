Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $799,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. 111,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,770,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $63.37.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

