Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $476.49. 274,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

