Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $476.49. 274,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,218,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.