Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

MA stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $482.74. 232,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,257. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.97 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $467.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

