Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 21,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 130.0% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 61.8% in the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 75,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,808 shares. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

