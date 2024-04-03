Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integrated Media Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Media Technology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Integrated Media Technology alerts:

Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMTE opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Integrated Media Technology has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of laminated switchable glass, nano-coated plate for filters, air purifiers, and Internet of Things (IoT) products. It also engages in the sale of electronic glass; operation of Ouction, a non-fungible token trading marketplace; and provision of halal certification and distribution of halal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Media Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Media Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.