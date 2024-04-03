Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $41.48 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.94 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $24,011,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Ariston Services Group acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

